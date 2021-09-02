Karate to start training next week

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Provincial Karate Association Chairperson Sensei Ndabezinhle Mazibuko says there are already plans to resume training next week following the lifting of the blanket ban on local sporting activities on September 1.

“For now, we are just focusing on training activities and not competitions. New students will be required to pay their joining fees and train for free in the first month. Old students, will also hit the dojo for a free month’s training,” said Mazibuko.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, sessions will be held at Raylton Sports Club, while Parkview Sports Club will host Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays sessions.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be followed as we resume training for those that are vaccinated.

Mazibuko is also head of the legal commission at the newly formed Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF).

The federation recently appointed interim provincial committees as it forges ahead with plans to establish solid structures around the country.

The interim provincial chairpersons are Tinyiko Halamani (Harare), Rhodesia Mhosva (Mashonaland Central), Prichard Zishumba (Mashonaland East), Simeon Janji (Mashonaland West), Monica Peters (Masvingo), Greatmans Sibanda (Matabeleland North) and Lloyd Mukucha (Midlands). – @innocentskizoe