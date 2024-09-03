Karate tourney for Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

KHANYISILE Sports Centre is set to play host to the national Shukokai Invitational Championships on September 28.

Registration for the event is now in progress with entry fees pegged at US$20 for single events and US$25 for double.

Chief instructor of the Shukokai Karate Academy Branco Manyathela says preparations for the event are on course.

“Preparations for the event are progressing well. This is a national competition and we are looking forward to having participants from the different provinces in the country. We are calling on the corporate world to chip in and help us make this event a success,” said Manyathela.

Shukokai is a karate style, founded by Chojiro Tani in 1950. Shukokai translates to “a way for all,” meaning it is a style that people of all ages can practice.

Chojiro Tani learnt the style of Shito-ryu from Master Kenwa Mabuni.

Shukokai karate reflects how the style has developed although it keeps its purity. The techniques are fast and in contrary to most other karate styles where stances usually are quite deep (for example in Shotokan), Shukokai uses a relatively high stance to aid mobility.

Quick “snapping” techniques utilise the styles speed to produce great power.