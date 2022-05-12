Karatekas to hold final selection meet

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) will hold its final selection meet for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Karate Championships team in South Africa at the end of the month.

The championships will run from May 26-29 in Durban.

ZNKF said the final training camp will be held at Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe on Saturday.

“We are inviting members of provincial squads that have been selected by their respective technical directors to this last national team selection before the games. Only athletes who participated and excelled in at least one of the last three tournaments, the 2022 Japanese Ambassador’s Karate Tournament, the Kurai Open Invitation and the just ended Clash of the Titans, will be eligible for national team selection,” ZNKF said.

Karate South Africa (KSA) president Sonny Pillay is convinced the games will live up to expectations.

“I remain optimistic that the championship will be as always ‘action packed’, moreover it will bring out the best in our African fighters from this part of the world as they do battle in the best of the best for the Africa Region 5 crown.

“It is my firm belief that karate is an excellent catalyst for nation building and therefore I am confident that nation building will manifest itself during the championships amongst all the countries that are going to be present to share and care,” said Pillay.

Other events ZNKF expects to take part in include the World Games in Birmingham, England, the UFAK Championship in Bamako, Mali, FISU UWC Combat Games in Ekaterinburg, Russia, and the WKF Cadet-Junior and Under-21 World Championships in Konya, Turkey.

