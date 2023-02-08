Kariba Power Station increases electricity generation by 40 percent

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

KARIBA South Power Station has increased average electricity generation following an improvement in water inflows into Lake Kariba.

In a brief statement Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Zesa’s generating subsidiary said power generation has increased from  250MW to 350MW.

Last year Zambezi River Authority ordered Zesa to shut down the station until early this year after it exceeded its water ration with just 63cm of water above the intake level at the lake remains. The government however said the station will not completely shut down but instead would continue generating the minimal power that it was able to. [email protected]

