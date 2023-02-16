Kariba regional tourism strategy launch today

Business Reporter

ALL is set for the launch of the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Strategy launch at Kariba Safari Lodge today.

The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, will be the guest of honour while the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa, is also expected to attend.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, said this in a media update.

He indicated the ZTA will be represented at the board level by the chairperson, Mr Ray Mawerera, deputy chair Dr Precious Sibiya, and chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka.

Executive directors, Mr Jeffreys Manjengwa, Mrs Sophie Zirebwa, and Mr Reason Machigere, are also expected to attend.

The tourism industry players will be led by the Kariba Regional tourism revival committee chairperson, Mr Quinten de Lange.

