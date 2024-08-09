Karoi man found guilty for trading in foreign currency

Tarisiro Tafirenyika, [email protected]

A man from Karoi was found guilty by a Karoi Magistrate Court of illegally trading in foreign currency.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “During a routine patrol on August 1, 2024, at Ok Supermarket in Karoi, police detectives caught Marron Mutererwa in the act of unlawfully trading currency. To gather evidence, one of the detectives went undercover, pretending to be a client seeking to exchange currency.”

Marron Mutererwa, received US$80 from the undercover detective and in exchange, transferred the equivalent value of ZWL1,440 to the detective’s Ecocash account. Following the transaction, he was taken into custody by the authorities.”

Mutererwa was remanded in custody to August 16, 2024 for sentencing.