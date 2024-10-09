Karoi man steals over US$5 000 from churchgoer’s home

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Chiedza, Karoi, was arrested for breaking into a house and stealing US$5 000 while the homeowner had gone to church.

The Karoi Magistrates’ Court, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), heard that On September 15, 2024, Sheilla Tungadza (49) left her home locked and secured while attending church.

During her absence, Charles Phiri broke into her house using a wheel spanner and rummaged through her belongings.

He stole a grey jacket containing US$5 000 hidden under the bed, as well as US$90 from a lunch box on top of the bed. Upon returning home, Tungadza discovered the break-in and promptly reported it to the police.

Phiri was arrested after authorities received a tip-off.

Just two days after the burglary, he had purchased a car in Harare with the assistance of a friend, as he lacked a national identity card. The total value of the stolen goods was US$5 090, of which US$ 3200 has been recovered.

Phiri was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which 6 months were suspended for 5 years. He will serve an effective 18 months in prison