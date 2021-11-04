Kasi boy seeks to change family plight through music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

GROWING up in a family where making ends meet is a challenge has pushed Leander Nyadongo into the music industry.

The up-and-coming Kasi rapper who uses the stage name Lee recently dropped heartwarming tracks that are about his life and how he has pinned his hopes to music changing the plight of his family.

Speaking after the release of two tracks named Man on A Mission and Meant to Be, the teen artiste said music has become a cornerstone in uplifting his life.

“I recently dropped two tracks that are about how I want to change the way of life for my family. My family hustled to provide for me and through music, I hope to grow big and be able to look after my grandmother and mother so as to make them proud,” said Lee.

The 19-year-old singer said over the years, he has been struggling to release quality music due to lack of finances.

“The journey hasn’t been that rosy as I’ve failed to record some of the songs, I compose due to lack of funding. It’s my hope that through the recent tracks which were produced exceptionally by Blue Master, the journey will start to unfold success stories,” he said.

Lee has one album under his belt which was released last year in January. – @mthabisi_mthire