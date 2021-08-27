Katsande left bloodied in road rage incident

Veteran midfielder Willard Katsande was left bloodied after being assaulted in an ugly road rage incident over the weekend.

Katsande was travelling home after making his debut for new club Sekhukhune United against Chippa United on Saturday when he was violently attacked in Roodepoort.

Exclusive pictures and videos obtained by Kickoff.com reveal the damage to Katsande’s vehicle and the aftermatch of the attack.

The 35-year-old immediately opened a case of common assault and malicious damage to property at the Honeydew Police Station.

A male driving a Ford EcoSport is believed to be the assailant in the incident which took place on the corner of Hendrick Potgieter and Peter Road.

Damage to Katsande’s vehicle is estimated to be estimated at around R50 000.

Investigations into the case are now under way, although the suspect immediately fled the scene.

Despite the incident Katsande still featured for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 win at Maritzburg United as an early second-half substitute.

Katsande joined Sekhukhune during the current transfer window after spending a decade at Kaizer Chiefs. – KickOff