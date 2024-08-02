Kavango eye VFEX listing

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

Kavango Resources has announced plans to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

The firm says the proposed listing will provide an opportunity for Zimbabwe-based investors to participate in Kavango’s exploration and mining development opportunities.

Kavango has engaged Inter Horizon Advisory (Private) Limited as the lead financial advisor to the proposed transaction.

Chief Executive Officer of Kavango Resources, Mr Ben Turney, said in the past 12 months, the mining house has made a strong commitment to invest heavily in Zimbabwe’s gold exploration and mining development sectors.

“A key part of our strategy is to promote local ownership in Kavango to share the rewards of future success.

“In keeping with the 2030 Vision to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy, we are delighted to announce our listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

“A thriving VFEX has the potential to attract significant foreign investment and Kavango looks forward to demonstrating that Zimbabwe is indeed “open for business”.