Kay Kid uMfanomsotho starts the year with Amawala

Mthabisi Tshuma

Gwanda-based musician Kay_Kid UMfanomsotho is not letting his guard down, as he is eager to keep his fans engaged with the release of Amawala today.

Becoming his first musical project to be released in 2025, Amawala was written by Fly and produced by Weird National Audioholics.

The video, directed by Motion Culture, was shot in Gwanda by Promethius.

The song is now available on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and the YouTube page Kay_Kid UMfanomsotho.

Listening to the teaser of the track, one is reminded of a lost lover, as the young artist sings the lyrics:

“Besengfungile mama

Ukuth ngyowacitsha Amawala

Ngoba imihlola ethwele ingozi ngayibona

Ngayibona Ntombie emdala

Ngayibona bangtshaya umoya wasucula uhayi khona

Kant ngilamanga sengibone u Kedibone.”

Kay_Kid UMfanomsotho said his fans and followers should brace themselves for more works this year.

“The song is all about a boy who once fell in love, though things didn’t go well. Hence, the boy ended up swearing that he wouldn’t return to a love relationship because they had shown him flames. But, unfortunately, during that period, he saw Kedibone and unexpectedly fell back in love.

“This year, we’re working, no playing around. Another song with a video will be dropping after Amawala, and this one is called Nhliziyo, featuring Khwezi. More updates will be coming soon,” said Kay_Kid UMfanomsotho.

