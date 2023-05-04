Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, Asante Mo, Khoi Khoi, Zagoe Radge to headline Scad competition

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

A YOUTHFUL star-studded lineup has been unveiled for this year’s edition of the Schools Creative Arts Drive (Scad) competition.

The talent search and promotion initiative for Matabeleland South province students to be held in the coming months will feature performances by Gwanda-based artistes Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, Zhezhingtonz, Zagoe Radge, Khoi Khoi and Bulawayo-based Asante Mo.

The headline acts are also set to work collaboratively on the Scad theme song, which is expected to be an inspiration to the participants.

Organiser of the event, T.I.M.E project coordinator Adrian “Drivo” Musa said the four artistes are set to work on a theme song dubbed “Amplifying Young People’s Voices Through Creative Arts”.

“We’ll take the opportunity to celebrate the initiative by Scad for young people to creatively express themselves on stage while showcasing their God-given talents. The theme song will celebrate the lives of the young people on stage while using the platform to mirror social commentary. “Dates for the event will be unveiled in due course as we continue to seek sponsors,” said Drivo.