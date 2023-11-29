Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho gears for debut one-man show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

TALENTED musician Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho will on Saturday get out of his comfort zone and take baby steps in staging his first one-man show.

The event which will kick off at 8pm will be held at the newly-opened affluent leisure spot, Mambo King Paradise (located 10kms from Gwanda town along Gwanda-Colleen Bawn road).

Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho said he is eager to put himself to the test at the show.

“It’s my first ever one-man show as I’m used to being on a lineup with other artistes. But this time around, I want to stand on my own and try out something different. This will also help me identify my followers and fans,” he said.

As the year ends, the musician said he wants to host more events as a way of celebrating the gift of life.

“I’ve also lined up singles to be dropped, among them one featuring LA Beats who is behind producing the award-winning track Imali Eningi by Big Zulu,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

Mambo King Paradise managers said the event will be of free entry as they want to start playing their role in ensuring players in the creative sector from the mining town, thrive.

– @mthabisi_mthire