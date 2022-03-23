Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho relishes time spent with Blaq Diamond

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THEY came, got comfortable in the heart of AmaJahunda and conquered.

Hearing the voice of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, was more than enough for most who attended the SA duo’s show in the mining town as they sang along to their hits notably, Summer Yomuthi.

For local musicians, this was a moment to cherish as shrugging shoulders with such acts best spices up one’s CV. Among these was Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho who finally met his role models.

The youngster said the moment was beyond his belief.

“I felt like it was a dream and someone would wake me up from the sweet dream. I knew the boys from TV as I follow them because they are my inspiration. I was disappointed though because they came late after I’d performed. I’d have loved for them to see my art which I believe is a replica of theirs,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

He said due to tight security, a lot of people wanted to take selfies with the duo making it very difficult to have a serious business chat. But the little slot he got with them was more than enough as he believes that “that’s what God planned”.

Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho said his plans for this year include working on a project called Ehlathini Live Sessions with Kay_Kid Umfanomsothoz.

“This will be a live session which will be shot at Ehlathini. The project will be released next month with a single titled Imibuzo set to be released with its visuals as well,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

– @mthabisi_mthire