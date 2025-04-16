Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho relocates to Bulawayo, tops city’s radio charts

Mthabisi Tshuma,Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Gwanda-bred musician Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho has relocated to Bulawayo, and if his debut solo performance in the city is anything to go by, he is quickly winning over new fans.

His hit track Amawala is dominating the Skyz Metro FM Top 20 weekly charts, holding the number one spot last week.

https://youtube.com/shorts/qXTK8s2XZQs

On April 5, Kay_Kid hosted his first one-man show at a restaurant in the city, which drew a supportive crowd who kept the vibe alive for nearly 90 minutes as he performed a catalogue of his hits.

“I truly enjoyed the set. Shout out to Sibonginkosi Mudau, the manager at Epic Restaurant, for organising the event, and thank you to everyone who made time to come through that evening.”

Reflecting on the chart success of Amawala, he said: “I’m beyond grateful. The song’s success is thanks to my fans who keep voting. Their love motivates me to keep creating more music, knowing they connect with what I put out.”

Kay_Kid said he is focusing on expanding his network and collaborating with local artistes.

“Relocating has opened doors that were difficult to unlock while I was still in Gwanda. I’m now reaching new audiences and working on exciting collaborations.”

Among the upcoming projects, he revealed INhliziyo featuring Khwezi zw, UMaqondana Wam with LaDee and EMaweni featuring Bhila. – Follow Mthabisi Tshuma on X: @mthabisi_mthire