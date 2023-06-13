Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho seeks God’s grace in new single

Mthabisi Tshuma

VERSATILE musician Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho has finished working on a track that speaks of the need to have God’s grace in one’s day-to-day goings.

The track titled Thuba Lami features Thuba Mafela. It was produced by DJ Drumz and is set to be accompanied by visuals shot by Motion Culture at Tuli River and around Gwanda town.

Said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho: “We wrote the song directing it to God where we are saying that there are people out there who are jealous of what we are doing as they don’t wish success on us and all they want is us to fail.

“Through the track, we’re putting our faith in God that he will protect us in our life journey as the streets are dark ‘hence ithemba lami likuNkulunkulu.”

He said the official date of release is yet to be announced but he assured fans that it would be released this month. – @mthabisi_mthire