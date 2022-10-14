Kaza member states reflect on Covid-19 implications, mobilise funds to mitigate impact

Meeting participants posing for a group photo after the meeting

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

MINISTERS responsible for coordinating matters under the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA-TFCA), which includes Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Botswana, held a meeting in Katima Mulilo, Namibia yesterday to reflect on joint efforts towards development and management of the zone.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, was represented by his deputy, Barbara Rwodzi.

In a media update, the ministry’s communications and advocacy officer, Norah Takaindisa, said the meeting noted significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry as the private sector, local communities and all sectors were negatively impacted.

Through KAZA, funding has been mobilised to support mitigation of the Covid-19 impacts.

“Member states remain committed to regionally-integrated approaches to supporting recovery of the tourism sector and commit to diversification as a strategy for a resilient tourism industry in the KAZA TFCA,” she said.

“To this end the member states are advancing works on tourism branding and corporate identity, destination marketing activities, and establishment of the great KAZA birding route, which among other initiatives will help to better undertake the joint marketing of KAZA TFCA.”

The ministry spokesperson said the gathering also reaffirmed commitment to the KAZA vision, underpinned by the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations through approval of key strategic documents to inform work of the member states.

“As KAZA member states they will remain resolved to fostering joint responsibilities in promoting sustainable management and use of natural resources,” she said.

“They will work to continue to identify opportunities and implement measures that enable local communities, as custodians, to legitimately benefit from these resources.”

