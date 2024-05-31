“KAZA must entrench responsible and sustainable conservation” President Hakainde Hichilema

Leonard Ncube in LIVINGSTONE, Zambia

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has said Kaza Heads of State are committed to provided the much needed leadership and direction to implement the vision contained in the five-member nation group.

He was speaking at the official opening of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza TFCA)Heads of State Summit that is underway in Livingstone, Zambia this morning.

He said Kaza must entrench the issue of responsibility and sustainable conservation.

“It’s our duty to take care of these assets in totality to pass them on to those coming after us. We need to do more work and create opportunities for our people,” he said.

“I am glad we have talked about the Uni Visa, I think we should just say, this will happen. When this is Uni Visa is working, why not roll it out to Sadc. Because Sadc doesn’t have to re-invent the wheel,”he said.

Present are President Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Namibia Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane representing President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, and Represented by Angola Minister of Tourism Minister Marcio De Jesus Lopes representing President João Lourenço.