Kbrizzy, Phanas, JoyRukanza in search of rubies and diamonds

RAPPERS Kbrizzy (real name Kabelo B. Matiwaza) and Phanas (real name Phanankosi Dube) have roped in singer JoyRukanza (real name Joy Roselyn Rukanzakanza) on their expedition of a good life through the release of their song, Rubies and Diamonds.

The song which was released last Friday is an extract from Kbrizzy and Phanas upcoming joint album titled When We’re Not Being Lazy (WWNBL).

According to Kbrizzy and Phanas, the song can be interpreted as alluding to “metaphorical rubies and diamonds, which in this case include peace, love, and healthy relationships.”

Kbrizzy said the song was a breath of fresh air and a re-introduction on his part since he had not released a song for quite a while.

“I’m excited about the direction of the new sound we’re working with. With every project, I try to push myself to do something different sonically. I haven’t released any music in four years hence this is a very special moment for myself and my fans who’ve been long awaiting this moment,” said Kbrizzy.

Phanas was excited about the song and alluded to it as one of his favourite projects.

“I think from my catalogue, this is my favourite song, and that’s very special to me. Rubies and Diamonds are precious stones and the song portrays us dreaming of these stones and lavish life which I would like to believe is everyone’s dream. From the production side, I think what inspired the song project was the vision I had of fusing a few genres and creating a unique sound with a little bit of Amapiano sauce to it.

“Whoever listens to the song has to feel inspired and motivated to work hard and not be afraid to dream of living a good life because, at the end of the day, I think it’s the goals we set that determine our future,” said the producer.

JoyRukanza said she feels honoured to be part of the project as the working relationship was one to savour.

“I’m honoured to have been looped into this amazing project by my brothers. I enjoyed every step of making it. We made this song with so much love and were laughing and enjoying ourselves throughout the process. It’s my hope that you get to feel the same sentiments while listening to the record,” said JoyRukanza.

The song narrates the manifestation of a good life, one filled with luxury and comfort. It is on an alternative genre but also fuses hip-hop, Amapiano and some kwaito accents. It is available on all digital music platforms.

Kbrizzy, currently based in Namibia has shared stages alongside international acts such as AKA, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, and KiD X among others while Phanas is based in South Africa and has featured international acts such as Speedy, Emtee, and Kid X just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49