KD The Event Planner to host a business seminar birthday celebration expo

Peter Matika, [email protected]

BIRTHDAY celebrations are traditionally marked through the hosting of parties, where people mix and mingle in commemoration of an added gift of life to an individual.

However, a local event planner Kudakwashe Moyo, dotingly known as KD The Event Planner, seeks to introduce a different style in birthday commemorations, after successfully hosting a business seminar last year to celebrate his birthday.

Born in Bulawayo 29 years ago, KD says birthday celebrations should not just be limited to merriments but be linked to business ideas and opportunities.

Titled the Business Manoeuvre and scheduled to be held on 22 March at a local hotel, the likes of prominent business people such as SuperMed owner Duncan Hadebe, Nkosikona Satenga of Satenga Farm Produce and entrepreneur Farai Mangada gracing the event.

“This is the second edition and I hope to see it grow in leaps and bounds. The aim is to have business people impart and share their experiences and knowledge to the youth who must embrace the change in the economy while harnessing and nurturing skills to adapt to the revolution,” said KD.

He said he wants the seminar to be the dawn of a new era in the business community through the introduction of new players, especially the youth.

“I want the youth to introduce themselves as new players in the field. They must showcase the capabilities and achievements in implementing the policies centered on reviving our country’s economy,” said KD.

He said the seminar, which will be held at a local hotel, seeks to provide a platform for players in various sectors to meet and create networks beneficial for the development of the nation through its policies.

“I am for the belief that the Second Republic has indoctrinated a culture of hard work and productivity. This seminar seeks to promote innovation that will contribute meaningfully to the development of our country through policies that will see us creating a Middle-income economy by 2030,” KD said.

He said as a youth he believes that Vision 2030 is a powerful force of socio-economic change for the country and therefore such initiatives should be adopted in promoting youth empowerment.

“As the youth, we have access to tools such as social media and internet technology. This is our field and must show that we can utilise technology in the advancement of our economy,” said KD.

He said the concept is to harness and nurture new markets, to ultimately boost the country’s GDP.

KD reminisced on how he ventured into his line of trade, saying he was raised by a single mother who worked hard to provide for him.

“I was raised by a single mother who made ends meet by buying and selling products. I remember she used to even bake scones for example and I would go around selling them, that’s where my love for business developed. I just grew up loving being self-employed because of how I had seen my mother sell different products and things for our survival,” he said.

KD said the event planning industry is fast-paced and ever-growing.

“Events is a fast-paced, exciting environment to work in, it’s a growing industry that’s expanding and changing day by day and there is always the opportunity for you to learn new things.”

“When you work in the industry you become part of a large, but tight-knit community. Many people have worked in events in many aspects, for many years and there are many ‘veterans’ well-known in the industry who are very open and encouraging and always more than happy to offer advice. I don’t know many other industries where you would feel comfortable approaching a top CEO and asking them for a few tips. Working at events will inspire you to be creative, efficient, and organised. You need to be a great team player, be tenacious and be able to think outside the box, know what you want and be willing to go after it, be a risk taker.”