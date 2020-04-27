Kea in shock exit from The Queen

Woes continue to haunt Mzansi Magic’s most viewed soapie, The Queen as it has emerged that another top actress, Dineo Moeketsi (Keabetswe Khoza) has been fired from the show, few weeks after another lead actress, Rami “T-Gom” also exited under unclear circumstances.

Dineo Moeketsi (nee Langa) who has been with the show since its first episode in 2016 is reported to have asked for some time off to shoot another movie. But instead, she received a stern email from the Fergusons (show producers) telling her to not return to work after the lockdown.

A well-placed source weighed in on what they called betrayal.

“She’s distraught. She thought the Fergusons were family. More than just losing a job, she feels a sense of betrayal because when she asked for the time off, they agreed.

“Then boom, the letter of severance arrived during lockdown”.

According to sources close to the production, Cindy Mahlangu, who plays the character Siyanda and Zenande Mfiyane, who plays Goodness, are also on their way out for various reasons.

However, Dineo’s exit would ruffle some feathers as her exit is clouded in controversy. Despite being initially allowed to take some time off, close sources say the producers of the show changed their minds and ordered Dineo not to come back.

Nonetheless, The Queen’s show runner, Lauren Neil confirmed that Langa was released for three months to shoot a movie. Neil said her three months hiatus meant scripts had to be rewritten.

“She was scheduled to return in April but due to the lockdown, everything changed. All cast and crew contracts end at the end of May,” Neil replied.

The news of Dineo’s departure sent unrest among the crew and fellow actors who did not have any kind words for the way the Fergusons treated Dineo.

The mass exodus at The Queen started with veteran actress Marah Louw (Sis Boi) followed by Sithembiso Khoza (Shaka). Another top actress, Rami Chuene who played the popular character – Gracious “T-Gom” Mabuza also left the show recently. – SundayWorld