KEC Christian summit a success

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CHRISTIANS from around the city and the country at large were treated to a delightful Christian Summit as Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) celebrated six years of existence.

Devotion and being born again were the take-home for congregants who gathered at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo where KEC founder Prophet Bruce Edwards gave life-changing sermons. The guest speakers, Apostle Batsirai Java and Apostle Evans Bangira also churned words of encouragement and gave advice for success to the congregation.

Commented Prophet Edwards: “The event surpassed our expectations as congregants. It was a blessing indeed for us to host the man of God Apostle Java and my brother in the Lord Apostle Bangira. It was a spirit-filled conference and I will gladly say the conference was a success.

“We’re very thankful to the Lord for how far he has taken us and all glory be to our God. We would like to appreciate everyone who blessed the conference with their presence in the celebration of our 6th anniversary as a church. May the Lord richly bless them,” said Prophet Edwards. – @mthabisi_mthire