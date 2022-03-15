Keen to penetrate Zim gospel scene, SA artiste sings in Shona

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

LAST year August, South African gospel musician, Khanyani Shoba expressed his interest in spreading his wings to Zimbabwe because of the country’s flourishing gospel scene and this has finally come to reality.

The musician has found a home upward north where his music is being played on radio stations that include Skyz Metro FM, Khulumani FM, Radio Zimbabwe, Power FM and Star FM.

Shoba has done this through his latest offering of two singles, Totenda Kunaka and Jesus Came Down. Yes, the Totenda Kunaka single is sung in the Zimbabwe native language of Shona and Zulu, and all of this has been a strategy for Shoba to penetrate the local gospel music scene.

Listening to the track Totenda Kunaka, one is left astonished by the vocals flexibility of two languages that ride well on an Amapiano beat.

Speaking from South Africa, Shoba said he is elated that his determination to make inroads in Zimbabwean music has born fruitful results.

“Last year I started to learn Shona and I’m still trying to learn a few words at a time. So far, it’s going well as seen with the song Totenda Kunaka that I released early this month.

“Finally landing a spot on radio stations in Zimbabwe is a milestone achievement for all of the hard work and eagerness to learn new things,” said Shoba.

He said as he has passed the first step, the target now is on putting together shows locally to further grow his Zimbabwean fan base. – @mthabisi_mthire