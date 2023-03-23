“Keep your garbage” – BCC on refuse collection

THE Bulawayo City Council has issued a statement regarding the disruption in refuse collection services that have affected parts of the city’s suburbs.

In a statement, BCC town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the disruption in services would affect Eastern suburbs.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents and stakeholders that there was a disruption in the refuse collection schedule in parts of Hillside.”

“The affected areas will be collected on Wednesday 23 March 2023. Also affected were Eloana, Fourwinds, and Hillside West. The affected areas will be collected on Wednesday 29 march 2023,” said Mr Dube.

He said residents were required to return refuse containers back into their yards until scheduled collection.

The statement was issued this morning.

