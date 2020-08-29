Keith hopes to go beyond brother Knox’s achievements

Innocent Kurira Sports Reporter

WHENEVER Knox Mutizwa scores, there’s always one person who goes wild with excitement; his young brother Keith Miti. Miti, who plays for Ajax Hotspurs, says he has no other role model and is only fascinated by his brother in football.

Knox and Keith are siblings whose family line deserves mention in local football circles. When Mutizwa left Highlanders to join Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows, little did fans know that there was another Knox in the making.

Keith, whose mark on the lower rungs of football are well known as a striker with an eye for goal, hopes to someday go beyond his brother’s achievements. In 2012 he got a runners-up medal with Sikhulile High School in a National Association of Secondary School Heads tournament before walking away as the top goal scorer for Division Two outfit Arenel the following year.

In 2014, he joined Zim Leopards, now known as Bantu Leopards following its merger with Bantu Academy, before moving to Mpopoma Pirates and eventually Ajax Hotspurs where he hopes to make a name for himself. While his brother is chasing the golden boot award in neighbouring Mzansi, Keith is itching for a Castle Lager Premiership breakthrough.

The 24-year-old said: “Wherever I go, once people know that Mutizwa is my brother, comparison comes into play.

However, the way I see it is that Knox has achieved a lot in his career and it is my wish to follow his footsteps. Most of the time people talk of inspiration and I get mine from him. The goal for me is to reach the level that he has gotten to and even better it. I believe all that is attainable if I work hard and strive to be the best.”

He said he had a lot to learn from Knox, as he believes his brother is a complete player. During this lockdown period, Keith has been left frustrated by the fact that he cannot kick a ball, which had become a daily routine for him for years.

“Staying at home has not been easy. Honestly I have been left frustrated with the lack of football action, especially with no clear sign of when I might kick the ball again. But I remain hopeful that football will return soon,” he said. — @innocentskizoe