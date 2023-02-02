Keith Ndlovu pens poem to curb drug abuse

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

WRITER Keith Ndlovu has joined a number of artistes in advocating for the curb of drug abuse through a poem titled “Inhale and Blow Your Future Away”.

The nation and the world at large have recently been exposed to a spike in drug abuse by mostly teenagers and youths.

Keith Ndlovu said he wrote the poem as he observed the rampant cases of drug abuse within the country and also witnessed it too within the community.

“Cases of young people who consume drugs has been worrying and alarming and this needs urgent attention,” said Ndlovu.

Below is the poem:

Inhale and blow your future away.

We were never prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour,

Times might be hard but we can never seek solace and comfort from drugs.

The vow of poverty willows around the clouds as it seeks to blanket the future generation.

A nation has become wounded by the future generation-

Which keeps eroding its future by encompassing their lives with drugs.

Is there any hope in this never-ending darkness?

Life has to glide perfectly like a yacht,

But the future generation keeps rolling stones to the boat of success,

Sanctuary can never be found in drugs,

And hope can never come in thuds of nicotine.

We seek sadness to none but happiness to everyone,

Yet happiness can never be engulfed by vaping,

While victory from drugs can be periodically delayed,

It can never be permanently defeated.

