Kelis Ndhlovu partners with Vitae Sports

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national women’s cricket team teenage sensation, Kelis Ndhlovu has signed a partnership deal with United Kingdom (UK) based company, Vitae Sports.

The 16-year-old Ndhlovu is one of the country’s finest up and coming talents who has already taken the world of cricket by storm.

“We are delighted to welcome Zimbabwe Cricket teenage sensation Keli Ndhlovu to the team.

“Kelis is one of the most exciting young players in women’s cricket playing 15 T20 internationals at the age of 16, averaging 23,75 with the bat and just 11,46 with the ball,” announced Vitae Sports via Twitter.

Ndhlovu, who made her international debut in April against Namibia in Windhoek at the Capricorn Women’s tri-series has joined a number of international stars at Vitae that include Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, England’s James Bracey and Emma Lamb and West Indies’ Kevin Sinclair among others.

Vitae Sports is an international sports management company representing leading athletes and coaches worldwide and seeks to provide a service and relationship that covers all of the modern-day athlete’s needs.

The company assists both established international stars looking to increase their profile and opportunities and the young prospect starting out, needing guidance in a sometimes-daunting sporting world or a professional coach who is looking to unlock their potential in this new era of opportunity.

The teenage sensation is part of Zimbabwe's Women Under-19 team that will play in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.