Kelly Khumalo arrives in Zim for Mai Tt’s wedding

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH-AFRICAN songbird, actress, and dancer Kelly Khumalo has arrived in the country ahead of comedian, Mai Tt’s wedding.

The social media personality and comedienne (real name Felistas Murata) is set to tie the knot with Tinashe Maphosa at Royalgate Gardens in Harare tomorrow.

The couple that has been traditionally married for a year has received great praise from fans on social media who have applauded them for raising the bar high after the couple hired Kelly Khumalo to perform at their wedding.

Mai Tt posted a picture of herself and Kelly Khumalo, captioned “Welcome sis”.

The comedienne recently set social media ablaze after she announced that Khumalo would be performing at her wedding.

The South African singer has promised fireworks at the event that many are wishing they could attend.

“This is going to be the best wedding ever to be blessed by Kelly’s presence,” said one Kia Mia.

Another fan said: “I could pay anything to attend this wedding just to watch Kelly Khumalo sing. Congratulations Mai Tt you have set raised the standards,” said Kudzai Madzima.

However, according to the announcement made by Mai Tt on her social media platforms, the wedding is going to be strictly by invitation. She said the wedding which will only accommodate 400 guests, but it will be live-streamed at a fee of US$5 to cater to those who aren’t invited.

More performances are expected from Mathias Mhere, Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo, Tryson Chimbetu, Sulumani and Jonah Chivasa.

Last weekend, the comedienne hosted an all-white bridal party which also sent waves on social media. The couple has apparently invested about US$100 000 into their wedding. – @SeehYvonne