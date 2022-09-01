Kelly Rusike and Jazz Invitation ready for Spring Feelings Jazz concert

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Jazz and soul musician Kelly Rusike and Jazz Invitation have been added to the lineup of artistes that will perform at the Spring Feelings Jazz Concert taking place in Bulawayo this Saturday.

They are set to share the stage with South Africa’s award-winning jazz saxophonist McCoy Krubata at the Country Side resort (along Airport road). Local artistes, Cool Crooners, Bulawayo Combined Jazz band, Abby Ncube, Hudson Simbarashe, Ash Bass & Friends complete the list of performers.

The Springs Feelings Jazz Concert is bouncing back this year to celebrate jazz music after a two-year hiatus resulting from Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

Rusike, the veteran jazz singer and leader of Jazz Invitation said they are excited and ready for the concert which seeks to promote jazz music, at the same time, welcome the summer season.

“For us as Jazz Invitation, this is an important and exciting event in many ways. It’s events like these that keep the jazz genre very much alive and we’ll always support ventures and initiatives like these. It’s so important for Bulawayo to be hosting such an event,” Rusike said.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with the local and international acts. Jazz Invitation has a unique blend of young and mature musicians and this will obviously reflect in the music we play on the day. We’ll perform a selection of Jazz Invitation and Kelly Rusike Music past and present.”

“The reception and appreciation for jazz music has been growing worldwide and in Zimbabwe as well so events like this only help to increase the love for jazz music and it can only get better.”

Organisers of the event, Big Scale Promotions have said McCoy Krubata and his crew will arrive in Zimbabwe on Friday ahead of the event.

During a recent interview, McCoy said he is pleased to be coming to Zimbabwe for the third time.

“It’s quite an honour that I’ll be coming to bless the beautiful people of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo in particular with good jazz music. This will be my third time,” he said.

One of the organisers Prince Tshabalala said they are pleased to be hosting the event after Covid-19 disruptions.

“We launched the Spring Feelings Jazz concert in 2018 with the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Bekezela performing at the Large City Hall. That was Mtukudzi’s last show in Bulawayo and we’re proud to have hosted him. The Spring Feelings concert is a crossover from the winter season where people pack away their long coats and heavy jerseys and move over to summer clothing.

“The idea behind the spring feelings was to allow jazz lovers to go out and celebrate jazz music complemented by the beautiful weather,” said Tshabalala.

Tshabalala said jazz music is underrated, unlike other genres.

“One thing that I’ve realised is that when people talk about Jazz music, they think it’s that lousy kind of music, but I assure you that those who attend on Saturday are going to be on their feet dancing,” he said. – @SeehYvonne