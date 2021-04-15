Kelvin Kaindu sent on forced leave

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu appears to be in the departure lounge at Zambian side Nkana after he was sent on a three-week leave.

Nkana sit on 16th place on the 18-team Zambian Super league table with 21 points from 20 matches.

They have lost their last three games in all competitions.

According to a statement by the club, the decision to send Kaindu on leave comes after a string of bad results.

“Nkana FC management has requested head coach Kelvin Kaindu to proceed on three-week paid leave effective today 14 April 2021,” Nkana acting chief executive officer Kapwepwe Mutale stated in a statement.

He said Kaindu had agreed to go on leave in view of a string of bad results that the team has posted in the recent past.

“All these developments and restructuring process have been instituted to save the senior team from being relegated.

“Assistant Coach Kaunda Simonda will act as head coach and be assisted by Young Nkana head coach Fidelis Chungu. Nkana senior team physical trainer Joseph Musonda has been redirected to the junior team in the same capacity and has been replaced by Nkana Gym instructor and physical trainer Chewe Mwamba,” read the statement.

At Nkana, Kaindu is coach to a number of Zimbabwean players that include Jimmy Dzingai, Talbert Shumba, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Kelvin Moyo and recently acquired Tichaona Chipunza. – @innocentskizoe