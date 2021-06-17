Kenneth Kaunda dies at 97

Breaking News
17 Jun, 2021 - 17:06 0 Views
The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter
ZAMBIA’s founding President, (97) has died at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.

His son Kambarage, posted on his Facebook page confirming his father’s death.

“I am sad to inform (members) we have lost Mzee. Let’s pray for him,” posted Kambarage. Kaunda became the Zambian President in 1964 when the country won its independence from Britain and he led the country until 1991.

The former Zambian President is known for being one of the front-line States leaders who played a major role in the liberation of the continent.

The former president had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka earlier this week.

Zambian President, Edgar Lungu is expected to address the nation.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

