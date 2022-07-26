Kenneth Mhlophe bounces back into food administration

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL administrator and ZIFA Board member Kenneth Mhlophe has been made chairperson of the association’s grassroots football committee which has been tasked with reorganising and reviving junior structures of the national team.

The committee is established in terms of the Zifa constitution.

Mhlophe was co-opted into the Zifa leadership structures at the association’s executive committee meeting in Harare last month.

The prominent businessman, who is also the former Bosso chairperson, was co-opted into the board together with Martin Kweza and Alois Masepe.

Following the recalling of Zifa president Felton Kamambo and three other board members, Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta, in April, the assemble gave Gift Banda the mandate to lead the association’s executive committee.

Though CAF insist the three must be reinstated before the association’s suspension is lifted, Banda and his team are making engagements to try and reach an understanding with CAF.

