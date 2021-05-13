Kent sign Wisden award winner Tawanda Muyeye

Born in Zimbabwe and a product of Eastbourne College, where he has been coached by former Kent players Rob Ferley and James Tredwell, he qualifies as a domestic player

Kent have signed batsman Tawanda Muyeye on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old is the reigning Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year, following in the footsteps of James Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and new teammate Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Born in Zimbabwe and a product of Eastbourne College, where he has been coached by former Kent players Rob Ferley and James Tredwell, he qualifies as a domestic player.

He won the prestigious Wisden prize on the back of a season that featured 1,112 runs and 56 sixes, both school records.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: “We are really excited that Tawanda has agreed to join us at Kent. He had several offers from other counties and was in high demand.

“As he begins his journey as a professional cricketer we aim to help him develop as a person and as a cricketer, and to help him fulfil the huge potential he undoubtedly possesses.”

Speaking to The Cricketer last year, Muyeye explained: “I grew up on a farm and my brother got me into cricket because he always made me throw balls at him. I played for my provincial team and captained Zimbabwe at U13 and U16 level but I have always wanted to play county cricket.

“I want to play for England, but I also want to play in the IPL and the Big Bash.” – The Cricketer