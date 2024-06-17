Kenya join Group B at COSAFA 2024

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

KENYA have confirmed their participation in the 2024 Cosafa Cup tournament and will join Group B which also has Zimbabwe, Comoros and Zambia.

The Harambee Stars were invited to the tournament, which is played by countries from Southern Africa, after Malawi pulled out.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa confirmed the development on Sunday with the tournament set to give the national team more experience following their outing at the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

The tournament will be held in Durban from 26 June to 7 July.

Zimbabwe is making a return to the regional tournament after missing the 2023 edition due to a Fifa ban.

Tournament hosts South Africa are drawn in Group A with Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana.

Angola occupies the last group where they will be facing Namibia, Lesotho and Seychelles.

Organisers have retained last year’s format which saw the 12 participating teams split into three groups of four sides, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up set to advance to the semi-finals.

The tournament will be used as preparation for the Afcon Qualifiers in September.

-@innocentskizoe