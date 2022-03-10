Kenya President to officially open this year’s ZITF 

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

KENYA President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially open this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which will be held in Bulawayo next month.

The 62nd edition of the ZITF will be held from April 26 to 30 under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

In a statement, ZITF Company board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said:

“The ZITF Company board is pleased to announce that His Excellency Uhuru M. Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya has graciously accepted the invitation from our Patron HE Dr E.D Mnangagwa to officiate at the official opening ceremony of the 62nd edition of the ZITF taking place on Friday 29 April 2022.”

Mr Moyo said the existing level of trade and the potential opportunities in trade between Zimbabwe and Kenya is favourable with the 2020 trade map statistics highlighting Kenya as an export market for Zimbabwean cereals, sugar, wood and wood articles.

In turn, he said Zimbabwe benefitted from Kenya’s animal and vegetable fat, plastics, electric machinery and equipment industries.

“We look forward to using President Kenyatta’s visit and participation by a business delegation from Kenya to make new connections and develop this relationship further for the mutual benefit of our economies,” said Mr Moyo.

