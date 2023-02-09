Kenyan Airways aircraft fails to take off at Victoria Falls airport after developing technical fault

The Chronicle

 Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A KENYAN Airways (KQ) aircraft reportedly developed a technical fault at Victora Falls International Airport on Wednesday afternoon resulting in close to 100 passengers enroute to Cape Town sleeping over in Victoria Falls.

The airline dispatched a spare part from Kenya via another aircraft that was going to Malawi which landed in Victoria Falls to deliver it and departed with passengers who were traveling from Victora Falls to Nairobi.

Those who were traveling to Cape Town were booked at a local hotel together with the airline crew as engineers attended to the fault.

Chronicle learnt that the fault was finally attended to and the aircraft was expected to fly off to Cape Town this afternoon.

Victoria Falls Airport manager Mr Ronnie Masawi referred questions to Kenyan Airways management.

The airline’s staff on the ground confirmed that the fault had been fixed and the passengers were already aboard waiting for departure.

