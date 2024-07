Online sports writer

ROSINA Kiboino from Kenya is the winner of the Zimbabwe School of Mines women’s marathon.

Gamuchirai Tsveta won the men’s section.

He ran the race in 2 hours 18 minutes in a competition that started at White City Stadium and ended at the same venue having taken the athletes to koLizzy Shops in Umguza.

Elijah Mabhunu had looked favourite to win after leading the race most of the way.