Kenya’s Wanavokali wins Amazing Voices

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Wanavokali, a mega-talented RnB group from Kenya has won the grand prize of US$100 000 at the inaugural Old Mutual Amazing Voices music competition.

The pan-African competition which had three representatives from Zimbabwe – Rhema, Focus Acapella and Family Voices was designed to discover unsigned singing talent from across the African continent. It had nine other competitors from Ghana, Kenya and South Africa who battled it out across three genres – gospel, pop and R&B. The show was shown on DStv’s Zambezi Magic and Mzansi Magic channels with the winner being voted for by the public.

The finale was on Sunday pitting the winners against Simply Six, a gospel group and Afrikariz, a pop group, both from South Africa.

Zimbabwe missed out after the country’s remaining hopeful, gospel group, Family Voices was eliminated the previous Sunday.

Wanavokali which was consistent during the show, leaving an impression on judges, said they were elated about their win.

“We’re beyond excited and grateful,” said Ythera Ghege, Wanavokali group leader.

They said they were glad to have represented their country well and put it on the map.

“Now Africa gets to see Kenya as a musical force. This competition has affirmed our limitless potential and helped us to lift our country flag high.

“We’re so excited and happy about the opportunities that are coming. The sky is now the limit!”

Family Voices who seemed to have built a good relationship with the Kenyan group congratulated them for the win on their Facebook page by sharing a video they recorded together during their stint in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the show’s sponsors, Vuyo Lee, Old Mutual chief marketing officer confirmed that the show would be returning for season two.

“We warmly congratulate our Kenyan colleagues on their well-deserved win and thank all the contestants for outdoing themselves and achieving amazing levels of greatness.

“It has been fantastic supporting people who genuinely aspire to become their exceptional best. We can’t wait to make Season Two even bigger and better.”

The singing competition began airing in January following a gruelling audition process that kicked off in the four countries in September last year.

Lee said during the course of the competition, contestants benefitted from the guidance and mentorship of the show’s music director, Zwai Bala. They also picked up valuable advice on responsible money management at financial education workshops hosted by Old Mutual.