Kevin Kaindu’s return to Bosso…A tale of redemption or a job from hell?

Innocent Kurira/Raymond Jaravaza

THE day was Sunday September 28, 2014, the stage was Hartsfield Grounds, a facility synonymous with rugby than football and the main actor in the unfolding drama was none other than Kevin Kaindu and he had an important decision to make — to quit or not to quit.

It must be emphasised that Kaindu had turned from being a darling of the multitudes of Bosso supporters and anyone associated with the club to public enemy number one in the eyes of those that love the Black and White army.

Before the Zambian could make public his decision whether to stay at the helm of the Bosso technical team after an embarrassing 1-3 defeat to ZPC Kariba at Hartsfield Grounds on that Sunday afternoon, the then Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede threw the gaffer under the bus with a charged statement that sealed Kaindu’s fate.

“He (Kaindu) should just do the honourable thing and resign. As an executive, we cannot say anything for now until after tomorrow (Monday September 29, 2014) evening’s meeting. But look, we were fighting for 21 points, but as things stand now, Dynamos are now on 46 points, ZPC Kariba on 44, Caps United won yesterday (Saturday September 27, 2014) and they are now on 42 points and we remain on 39. We have gone down.

It’s actually not going down. It’s a slide. Hwange is playing tomorrow (September 29, 2014) and if they win, they are on top of us. I think what the coach must do is do the honourable thing and just resign,” the late Gumede charged.

The end of the relationship between Kaindu and Bosso was officially announced the following day when the coach tendered his resignation letter.

In football, just like in politics, it’s often said that there are no permanent friends or enemies and fast forward to 2023, he is now back in City of Kings for yet another dance with the Bulawayo giants next year.

One thing that Kaindu will not forget is how easily allies can turn into foes when results are not forthcoming as he prepares to steer the Bulawayo giants to an elusive championship title in 18 years. Bosso were last crowned champions in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu.

Two major things should be giving Kaindu sleepless nights before he even takes charge of his first training session.

To hand-pick own lieutenants or not to?

Depending on the contract, it’s either the club will choose the assistant coaches for Kaindu or he will bring his own backroom staff. What makes sense is Kaindu bringing his own team but what then happens to the continuity which can only be facilitated by current members of the technical team which happen to be made of Joel Luphahla and Madinda Ndlovu?

The two failed to sing from the same hymn book when Baltemar Brito was in charge. Can they find a way to make things work this time around? Only time will tell.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa said: “Kaindu’s backroom staff will be announced in due course.”

Some fans feel that Kaindu must be allowed to hand-pick his assistants. After all, a hunter is as good as his hunting dogs, the fans argue.

“He must choose the people he wants to work with from the goalkeeper’s coach, strikers’ coach and even the fitness trainer so that when he fails he doesn’t say that he was sabotaged. That’s how it works in the big leagues in Europe and even next door in South Africa,” Ngqabutho Ngulube of Emakhandeni suburb said.

“Madinda and Joel had their time and failed with Brito (Baltemar) so they must go. The next thing we will hear that they are sabotaging the new coach. He must bring his own assistants,” opined Ntuntuko Sibanda, a kombi driver who claims he never missed a Bosso match at Barbourfields Stadium this past season.

Others, however, feel continuity is the key to the success of Bosso by keeping the current assistant coaches.

“It’s been more than six years since Kaindu coached in Zimbabwe and he needs guys like Joel Luphahla to help him settle down and assist him beef up the squad for next year so I think the coach must work with the guys who know local players better than he does,” Matthew Ncube said.

Will he get the full backing from the executive?

One of the main reasons Brito left was failure by the club to give him their full support. Brito asked for players which were never granted. Already the core of the team is being linked with moves away from the club. Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Peter Muduhwa have all caught the attention of a number of local clubs.

With Sakunda Holdings still to announce whether or not they will continue with their sponsorship of the club, Highlanders find themselves in a tricky situation in the bid to retain the players. If the worst happens and they leave the club, will Kaindu the backing of the club to get equal requirements? Going to the development side is indeed a noble decision but is the club ready to start yet another rebuilding exercise a year after winning the league title was within reach?

As Kaindu steps into this whirlwind, Bulawayo braces itself for a narrative of redemption or perhaps a job from hell for the returning coach.