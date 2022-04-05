KeYona TV looking for cast for Mas’hlekisane comedy show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

KEYONA TV is holding auditions for a production titled Mas’hlekisane at Amakhosi Studios this Saturday and Sunday.

Set to be broadcast from Mondays to Thursdays, the comedy show is under KeYona Weekday shows that will provide a bit of everything for everyone from soapies, reality shows, business, sitcoms and talk shows reflecting on the diversity of Zimbabweans.

Created by Llewellyn Mukukura, Mas’hlekisane is a venue-based comedy show that will bring together comedy, satire and sketch comedy centred on our everyday experiences.

Auditionees will be given a platform to create and share jokes around a proposed conceptual idea.

Said Weekdays Block producer Nancy Linda: “For its inaugural auditions, auditionees will be required to prepare a joke about a first date experience or an experience that was shared with them. The experiences stretch from being catfished or being stood up.

“The auditions are open to young comedians or actors looking to launch their careers or veteran comedians looking to diversify their portfolio across the country,” she said.

Linda said for KeYona, weekday entertainment is not meant to be boring, thus the inclusion of comedy in the programme guide.

“This show will be suitable for all age groups making it an ultimate family programme that brings about feelings of nostalgia through its relevant topics,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire