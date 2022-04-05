KeYona TV preparations gather pace

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

KEYONA TV will be holding auditions for a production titled Zone Vibes under its Tshisa Friday Block at Amakhosi Studios this weekend.

Zone Vibes will bring a twist to music reality shows by shining the spotlight on lyricists and composers who often work behind the scenes to promote a culture of originality and diversity in the music industry. The music show will see the TV station selecting a vocalist that resonates with their proposed and preferred sound.

Tshisa Friday Block producer Charles Ndlovu said auditions will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

“Auditionees will be given a platform to share their demos and choose vocalists who resonate with their sound and language to create an album that will jump-start their careers and promote linguistic diversity,” said Ndlovu.

He said to promote inclusion, auditionees for those from outside Bulawayo can send their music sheet or demos to the production team via WhatsApp.

Ndlovu said for KeYona TV, being a musician is more than just performing renditions as it involves an extensive creative process including composition, production, vocals and attention to detail.

“To fully highlight these processes, our production team has chosen to focus on individuals who have never been in a studio or on stage,” he said.

Last month, KeYona TV announced that it would begin its content production this month within the city of Bulawayo, its surrounding areas and various locations across the country after it finalised its opening season’s programme guide. A casting call was made for creative children under the Kidz and Teens programming block.

The station’s head of content acquisition, production and programming, Cont Mhlanga said KeYona Television was determined to solidify the city of Bulawayo as the arts and cultural capital of Zimbabwe while creating employment opportunities especially for artistes.