KeYona TV searching for teen presenters

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

KEYONA TV has issued a casting call for specific roles in its Kidz and Teens programming block.

The casting call is for creative children from diverse backgrounds aged between 13 and 17 years.

Said KeYona Kidz and Teens producer Wenzile Mhlanga: “Parents or guardians with such children are invited to attend the auditions to be held between the 16th and 18th of March 2022 at Pioneer House in Bulawayo.

“It is our hope that this block will reflect our mantra of creating together by bringing viewers the best family-friendly programming, animation, feature films, and fun for the television station’s young audiences.”

Mhlanga said audition slots may be booked by sending a request to +263 771 030 187 (WhatsApp Only) with the subject KeYona Kidz and Teens Casting Call. – @mthabisi_mthire