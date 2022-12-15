KeYona TV station goes live . . . as Kings and Queens Festival to be permanent event

Brandon Moyo

THE forthcoming Kings and Queens Festival which will serve as a celebration of the launch of KeYona TV station on Saturday is set to be a permanent feature in the city’s entertainment calendar.

The festival that is being produced in conjunction with key international players in the industry including Universal Music, Def Jam and some Zimbabweans in the UK is slated for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall 4.

KeYona TV chief executive officer Qhubani Moyo said the inaugural event which will serve as an after-party of the TV station’s launch is set to be headlined by South African artist, Makhadzi alongside local artistes – Asaph, Msiz’kay Ma9Nine, Fab G Umshanakagogo, Mzoe 7, Boocy and Clement Magwaza.

With the event a few days away, Moyo said preparations are going smoothly with Makhadzi’s travelling logistics in place and local artistes raring to perform. The Tshentsha Magiya hit-maker is expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon. She will be live on Skyz Metro FM at 6:30 PM and thereafter, she will make her way to the show where she is billed to perform later in the night.

“All is set for the event. The venue is ready and tickets are already on sale via the Click and pay platform. Travelling arrangements for the headline artist, Makhadzi have been confirmed and all our local artists have confirmed their attendance,” he said.

“The Kings and Queens Festival will become a permanent construct in the Bulawayo entertainment calendar in December,” Moyo said.

The much-awaited event will be structured in two phases with the official launch of the television station starting at 4 PM. Thereafter, from 6 PM, the Kings and Queens Festival will roar into life.

The official launch is expected to be graced by the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa as well as Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

Moyo promised revellers a show to remember as they are being backed by a team that is not new to event productions.

“As KeYona TV, we have a strong partnership with other seasoned players and we have no doubt that we’ll produce an exciting event. We also have a team with a strong background in major events production having done so at Skyz Metro and Breeze FM,” said a confident Moyo.

“The corporate support, especially from Ingwebu Breweries is remarkable and a pillar upon which we also derive our strength.”

The launch of the TV station comes after months of preparation and there is a lot of excitement.

“Being able to launch our television station is awesome! It’s a historic moment for the people of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe. We never imagined that there would be a private commercial television station broadcasting from Bulawayo,” Moyo said.

Moyo also thanked the Second Republic government for opening up the media space and allowing latent talents to showcase their gifts. KeYona TV will be the newest addition to the line-up of television stations commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority Zimbabwe last year. The other six channels include Jive TV, Shasha, Dandaro, Sports 263, ZBC TV and ZBC News 24.

KeYona TV which will be accessed using the Azam TV digital satellite service provider and Zimbabwe Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DDT) platform is expected to help build national cohesion and enable all Zimbabweans to celebrate their diversity and harness talents for the greater good of national development.