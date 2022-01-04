KFC shuts down Victoria Falls branch

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

INTERNATIONAL fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has closed its Victoria Falls branch citing lack of business.

The branch was opened in December 2016 and created jobs for about 30 employees, who have now been left stranded following closure of the outlet on December 31.

Workers were told when they knocked off at 7pm that December 31 was the last day for the outlet’s operations.

A news crew visited the outlet located at Total Service Station’s premises along Livingstone Way Tuesday afternoon and found a notice informing customers about the closure pasted on the entrance while all the doors were closed.

KFC Victoria Falls was the international brand’s sixth outlet in Zimbabwe.