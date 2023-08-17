KFM presenter celebrates 35th birthday in style

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

All that Hlengiwe Bhebhe, a presenter at Khulumani FM (KFM) wanted for her 35th birthday was to spend time with children at Zimkids Orphan Trust in Pumula. She achieved this on Saturday when she put smiles on the little ones faces as they visibly enjoyed her company.

The children were spotted having a good time while interacting with the personality.

They took time to showcase their talents during the outing through dancing, poetry, drama, and modelling. This showed how the centre was playing an active role in grooming youths that are extraordinary and multi-talented.

What stood out was one of the plays that the kids acted out which highlighted the dangers and effects of consuming drugs.

Nothing makes children jovial than eating delicious food such as rice with the traditional seven colours and this was served in abundance for lunch.

After lunch, 35 children, representing Bhebhe’s age, staged a modelling competition where they showcased three different outfits including African attire. Nobuhle Ngwenya was crowned queen and Bhebhe committed to pay her school fees.

Ntobeko Ngwenya was crowned king. The runners-up are set to be presented with school uniforms and stationery. The presenter went on to donate school shoes to some of the children.

What is a birthday celebration without cake? After the activities, the children were served with cake.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Bhebhe said: “I chose Zim Kids Orphan Trust because I was impressed by the activities that they do. These are orphans who do not stay at the centre, but the way they are disciplined and talented is out of this world.

“What impressed me the most is that in a world whereby kids are abusing drugs, these focus on their talents and find inspiration from the centre. That’s why I opted for the centre,” she said.

The presenter said she enjoyed spending time with the kids. She said she was happy about the way things turned out and is grateful for the help she got from people who supported the cause.

“It meant a lot to me seeing the children enjoying my cake and their meal. This was my first time hosting an event for underprivileged kids and the way it came out motivated me to do this thing annually. This event became the birth of more events to come. Probably next year, we’ll have more people coming on board and partaking in putting a smile on the kids’ faces,” said Bhebhe.

Ngqabutho Ngwenya, a youth care worker at the centre said they are grateful for what Bhebhe did for the children.

“On behalf of Zimkids Orphan Trust, I’d like to thank Hlengiwe Bhebhe for donating to us. Her donations are very important as the gesture helps with the continuity of our commitment to serving the community.

Thank you Hlengiwe for your generous gift of school shoes, books and fees to Zimkids Orphan Trust. Through your support, you are a hero making sure that kids go to school with confidence,” Ngwenya said. – @TashaMutsiba