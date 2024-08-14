KGVI celebrates 67 years

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LAST week, King George VI (KGVI) Memorial School in Bulawayo celebrated 67 years of being a beacon of hope in the sign language and deaf arts community.

KGVI is the only secondary education facility in Zimbabwe dedicated to the deaf and disabled, as well as the only such primary school in southern Zimbabwe. For years, it has provided rehabilitation and boarding facilities for disabled and deaf children aged between three and 20 years.

In her welcome remarks, KGVI Centre Administrator, Lomaswati Mavhangira reflected on the institution’s evolution over the years.

“Today (last Tuesday) marks a significant milestone in our journey as KGVI. It is a journey that began as early as 1935, when this organisation was founded. In 1957, it was officially opened by the late Queen Mother herself, Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have not looked back since then. KGVI has grown year after year, through collective hard work, innovation and the desire to make a difference together.”

Mavhangira went on to share some of KGVI’s milestones since its inception. In 1951, the primary school was opened, 1956 – first hostel facilities were opened, 1957 – KGVI was officially opened by the Queen Mother, 1966 – the secondary school was opened and in 1970 – the first non-white students were enrolled.

“Since then, KGVI has never given up and we never give up. Covid-19 came and still, we remained standing and strong. It is with this spirit of resilience that we have managed to produce remarkable successes over the years.

“KGVI has produced musicians such as the Liyana group. We have also had the priviledge of moulding our students with disabilities into graduates, business people, sportsmen and artistes.

“We have also had the benefit of employing many of our students,” she said.

As part of the festivities, students showcased their talents by playing musical instruments such as marimba and percussion, as well as performing theatrical plays and poems.

Traditional dance ensemble, Sekunjalo Ma Afrika, the Liyana group and the KGVI staff choir took to the stage, exhibiting their artistic excellence. A competitive visual arts exhibition also took place, where individuals and groups were rewarded for their works.

The beadwork first prize went to OT Girls Empowerment, while Skills Class won the Batik first prize. Shaniqua Chishanu received the Sculpture and Mixed Media first prize and Patrick Rumumha won the Digital Art first prize.

Other winners included Takunda Shone, who took first prize in drawing, Thandeka Tfwala, who won for Sculpture and National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo’s Basil Zulu, who won the Painting category. Crown Mheta took the Drawing title, while Thandiwe Moyo secured both the Painting first prize and the overall Junior Artist prize.

This celebration of creative minds reflected the Government’s commitment to ensuring that no deaf person, no artiste with a disability and no place is left behind in the pursuit of Vision 2030, a sentiment strongly supported by Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister, Honourable Emily Jesaya.

“As Government, we wish to continually promote the use of Zimbabwean Sign Language in all its cultural perspectives to uphold and advance the rights of deaf people so that, like everyone else, they can fully enjoy their cultural and artistic life.

“We aim to promote the arts and culture of all our people, in line with His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s principle of leaving no one and no place behind,” she said. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu