Khama Billiat spotted at Supersport

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FORMER Warriors midfielder Khama Billiat has been spotted at DSTV primership side SuperSport.

An image doing rounds on social media sees the former Kaizer Chiefs man in SuperSport colours seemingly at training.

The player has been without a club since parting ways with Amakhosi in July 2023.

When Billiat’s contract expired at the Soweto giants, Chiefs came forward to reveal that they offered the Zimbabwean international a new deal, but he never responded to the offer. It was also reported that Billiat had never set foot at Naturena since the expiry of his contract.