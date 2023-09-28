Khami High School takes shape

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE construction of Khami Prison High School on the outskirts of Bulawayo is progressing well, with authorities saying they are looking forward to accommodating all learners at the new site next year.

The school, which is located at Khami Prison Complex, started operating in 2011 from old buildings which were formerly used as staff cottages. The construction of classroom blocks at the new site started last year.

When the project started, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo donated 100 bags of cement. Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu also sourced 20 000 bricks.

So far, O-level classes have moved to the new site while other learners are still operating from the old site.

On Tuesday, Minister Moyo, who is also the MP for Umguza, toured the school, including other projects at the Khami Prisons Complex.

ZPCS Acting Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Mthembo told the minister that the school will relocate to the site in 2024.

“We have a good working relationship with a brick-moulding company, McDonald Bricks and they recently delivered 35 000 bricks. The arrangement is that our inmates offer labour at the company where they are paid while the institution receives its share in the form of bricks,” she said.

“Our target is that in 2024, all our learners will be conducting lessons at the new site. We also intend to construct an administration block.” Asst Comm Mthembo expressed gratitude to Minister Moyo for visiting the complex.

“It is our hope that this visit is going to expose us to more avenues as we are still inviting more investors and various organisations to partner with us in several projects that will benefit inmates and the ZPCS as a whole,” she said.

Khami Prison High School headmaster, Mr Charles Madzivanyika said they have a staff complement of 32 teachers, of which 14 were recruited through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education while 18 are attested ZPCS officers.

“The school has 330 learners in total, and our learners come from within the complex as well as surrounding communities. The school is, however, not yet a writing centre for Zimbabwe Schools Examination Centre hence our learners will sit for their exams at Pumula High School,” he said.

Khami Prisons also runs a fully equipped school for inmates as part of its commitment to changing their lives by offering them life-changing skills.

The programme, which is being run by the inmates themselves, includes primary and secondary education as well as vocational training programmes such as motor mechanics.

It has an enrolment of 327 learners and a staff complement of 40 teachers including a headmaster, who are all serving inmates.