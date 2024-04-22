Khami Prison holds belated Independence Day celebrations

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube (left) presents some fleece blankets to Mlondolozi Prison inmates during the belated Independence Day celebrations at Khami Prison yesterday. (Picture: Eliah Saushoma)

FOR years, the clink of shackles and the echo of heavy doors closing had been the soundtrack of the inmates’ lives at Khami Prisons on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

For the first time, yesterday they celebrated their own freedom within the confines of their incarceration after the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) in conjunction with the Offices of the Ministers for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs hosted belated Independence Day celebrations for them.

The celebrations are part of the Second Republic’s greater vision of leaving no one and no place behind and are part of its initiatives to rehabilitate and reorient inmates back into society.

At the heart of the prison yard, a makeshift stage was erected, adorned with the proud colours of the Zimbabwean flag.

Tables were laden with food — a rare treat for the prisoners — who savoured every bite.

The event kicked off with entertainment from various drama ensembles comprising inmates, with the main entertainment attraction being musician Jeys Marabini.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, who was accompanied by service chiefs, senior Government officials, Zanu-PF Politburo members, and former ZPRA cadres who were also once incarcerated at the prison, led the proceedings.

In her speech, she spoke of unity and resilience and urged inmates not to lose hope.

“Being incarcerated does not take away the fact that you are Zimbabweans thus we are together in celebrations of our motherland,” said Minister Ncube.

The event was held under the theme Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030.

Minister Ncube said inmates who are serving time should embrace their wrongs and undergo rehabilitation for them to be reintegrated into society.

“The inmates among us are part of society therefore there is a need for ZPCS to engage traditional leaders, communities and families to spearhead reintegration processes. To err is human and to forgive is divine,” she said.

Minister Ncube said the Government is committed to supporting the ZPCS its rehabilitation programmes which help inmates contribute meaningfully towards the development of the country.

“I urge ZPCS to embark on rehabilitation and production programmes that seek to equip inmates with life skills that will prepare them for reintegration. This can only be achieved through concerted efforts by various stakeholders including the business community, vocational training centres and academic institutions among other key players,” she said.

Minister Ncube said the delayed Independence Day celebration at Khami Prison was a resounding success, a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

“It is a day that will be remembered for years to come, a shining example of the power of unity and compassion to uplift and inspire even in the darkest of times,” she said.

The major highlight of the event was special performances by a group of talented inmates.

They sang, performed satires and danced with passion, captivating the audience in the process.

Speaking during the same event, Zanu-PF Politburo member, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, said it was a great honour for inmates to celebrate Independence.

“You are not here because you failed to uphold the 10 commandments, but because you did not follow the 11th unheralded commandment; do not get caught,” he said jokingly.

“This is a huge phenomenon and this just goes to show how united we are as a country. We are leaving no one and no place behind in the attainment of the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.”

One of the inmates, Moses Moyo who has served 18 years in prison, and is regarded as one of the institution’s most reformed inmates, expressed gratitude to the Government for the gesture.

“It is important to show compassion and kindness to those who are often forgotten or overlooked. We are grateful to the Government for remembering us on this special day for our country,” he said.

“It is a reminder of shared humanity, the power of connection and empathy to transcend barriers and bring people together in a spirit of love and understanding.”

As the inmates filed back into the prison, their faces glowing with happiness and contentment, it was clear that the celebrations meant more to them than just a simple celebration. But amid the laughter and celebration, there was a deeper undercurrent of reflection among the inmates.

Among those who attended the event were veterans of the liberation struggle including Cdes John Maluzo Ndlovu, Moffat Hadebe and Jack Mpofu.