Khami Prison inmates in the dock for sodomy

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

TWO inmates from Khami Maximum Prison have been remanded in custody to 10 October after engaging in sodomy.

Godwin Dlomo and Gilbert Shonai appeared before West Commonage Magistrate Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe on Tuesday.

The accused people’s unlawful act was unveiled when Shonai experienced anal pains thereby disclosing that he had consensual anal sex with Dlomo.

Prosecutor Ms Audrey Kufandikani said the offence was committed on 8 June 2024 at Khami Prison.

She said “It is the state case that on the 8th June 2024 and at Khami Maximum Prison, the two accused persons had consensual anal sexual intercourse. The matter came to light when the second accused experienced anal pain and subsequently disclosed that he had engaged in consensual anal sex with the first accused person,” said Ms Kufandikani .

Shonai is serving for rape, while the reason for Dlomo being in prison was not disclosed.